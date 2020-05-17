Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 31

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by COVID-19, on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31 in view of the surging cases.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order in this regard which stated, "The government in exercise of the power conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till midnight of May 31, 2020."

The decision came on the day when the third phase of nationwide lockdown come to an end.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 30,706 cases of COVID-19 including 1,135 deaths and 7,088 cured patients.

The nationwide tally on Sunday stood at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,108 discharged/cured patients. (ANI)

