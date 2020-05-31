Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30, eases restrictions under 'Mission Begin Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.'

The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

"In Phase 1 of 'Mission Begin Again' which will commence on June 3, individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens, and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm," as per the government guidelines.

"In Phase 1, activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitisation, garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments will be allowed," the guidelines read.

According to new norms, all government offices -- excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, Food and Civil Supply, FCI, NYK, Municipal Services who can operate at the levels as per the need -- will function with 15 per cent strength or a minimum of 15 employees.

"In the second phase of 'Mission Begin Again' from June 5, all markets, market areas, and shops, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to function on an odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm," the guidelines further read.

"In the second phase, movement of people will be allowed in the following manner - Taxi/Cab/aggregator Only essential: I + 2; Rickshaw Only essential: I + 2; Four Wheeler Only essential: 1+ 2; Two-wheelers Only essential: One Rider," the guidelines said.

"From June 8, all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home; intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted," the guidelines read.

"Through the lockdown period, schools, Metro Rail, religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state," say the guidelines. (ANI)