Maharashtra: Fadnavis chairs meeting to review preparations ahead of Eid al-Adha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and senior police officials to review preparations for Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) in the state.

Ministers Vinod Tawde, Girish Mahajan, Ashish Shelar, Mahadev Jankar and public representatives were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on the preparation of security arrangements ahead of Eid festival. This year, Bakra Eid will be celebrated either on August 11 or August 12 in India.

Eid al-Adha, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" in which Muslims sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with their family, neighbours and the poor. (ANI)

