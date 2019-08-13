Maharashtra: Fadnavis, ministers to donate month's salary for flood relief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and all Maharashtra ministers on Tuesday decided to donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to augment flood relief in the state.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis and all the Ministers of Maharashtra Cabinet decide to donate one month's salary towards the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra Floods !" a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet announced Rs 6,813 crore assistance for the flood-hit people, out of which Rs 4,708 crore was allocated to Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and Rs 2,105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik and rest of the affected districts.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting and announced Rs 6813 crore assistance for the flood-affected persons of the state. Rs4708 crore for Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. Rs2105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik and rest of the affected districts," another tweet by the CMO read.

In a series of tweets earlier in the day, Fadnavis thanked people who had contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the floods.

"Thank you Harman Finochem Ltd for the contribution of Rs 51,00,000 (Rs51 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund," Fadnavis' tweet read.

"Thank you Aurangabad District Cooperative Milk Producer Union for the contribution of Rs 25,00,000/- (Rs25 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund," his second tweet read.

He also thanked the Gurudwara Board in Nanded for providing relief to flood-affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

"Thank you Gurudwara Board Takhat Sachkhand Shri Huzur Abchal Nagar Sahib Nanded for food & medical assistance to flood-affected persons in Kolhapur and Sangli !," the chief minister tweeted.

The death toll due to the floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 43 while three persons are missing, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office here, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villages and evacuated to 596 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. (ANI)

