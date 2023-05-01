Maharashtra: Fadnavis praises forces for eliminating 3 Naxals in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday praised forces for eliminating three Naxal supporters in an encounter in Gadchiroli and said that the development of the district is imperative for the establishment of rule of law.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that our jawans have neutralized Naxal supporters, who have killed many innocent people. I thank them for this step. Continuously our C-60 jawans and our forces are showing great bravery. We can develop Gadchiroli," Fadnavis said.

"Today I am going to Gadchiroli. It will go to both the South and North areas. Will stay there," he added.

Fadnavis said that It is very important for the development of Gadchiroli that rule of law is established there.

The encounter took place at around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram village in Aheri tehsil, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on Sunday.



The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, Sandip Patil told ANI on Sunday, "Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil. The police recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, the encounter took place around 6 pm on Sunday. The killed Naxalites had a reward of Rs 38 lakh".

As per the police, credible information was received that 'Perimili Dalam' and 'Aheri Dalam' are camping in the forest area of Kedmara, between Mane Rajaram and Perimili armed outpost.

Based on the information, two C-60 parties were launched from Pranhita to conduct search operations in the jungle area. During the operation, the parties were fired upon by the Naxals leading to an exchange of fire at the location.

After the firing, the police conducted a search operation, during which three male Naxal bodies were recovered.

The three deceased Naxals had been identified as Bitlu Madavi, commander of Perimili Dalam, Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam, the police said.

Bitlu Madavi was also a prime accused in the murder of a student named Sainath Narote on March 9, this year. In addition to this, he was also accused in two incidents of arson of road construction equipment at Visamundi and Alenga, officials said.

(ANI)

