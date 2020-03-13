Maharashtra: Fake sanitiser factory busted by FDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): A factory allegedly making fake hand sanitisers was raided by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday in the Vakola area of Mumbai.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are scared and are purchasing sanitisers in panic. Some anti-social elements are engaged in making fake products," said DR Gahane, Joint Commissioner of FDA Maharashtra.

The Joint Commissioner said immediate action was taken against the factory.

"As soon as it was reported, the FDA raided the factory in Vakola and recovered the fake products," he added.

The number of people infected with coronavirus climbed up to 73 in India.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

