Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): An FIR was registered against state Minister Jitendra Awhad's bodyguard for allegedly picking up a man from latter's residence and beating him for an objectionable post against the Minister.
As per the complainant the minister was also present at the time of incident.
The police is investigating the matter.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: FIR against Jitendra Ahwad's bodyguard for thrashing a man
ANI | Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:16 IST
