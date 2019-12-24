Maharashtra: FIR registered against 2 for abduction, rape of foreign national

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against two accused over the charges of abduction and rape of a 28-year-old foreign national woman.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 23 and 24 in Yerawada.

Police have lodged a case in this regard against the two accused under section 376 and 366 of IPC for abduction and rape of the victim.

Search for the accused is underway. (ANI)

