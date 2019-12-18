Representative Image
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a building in Ghatkopar east

ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar east area on Tuesday.
The incident of fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, following which as many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
The fire-fighting operations were ongoing and no injuries have been reported.
More detail awaited. (ANI)

