Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at a company's godown here in Sewri area late on Wednesday.
Five fire engines were pressed into action to douse the massive blaze.
The fire was doused successfully at around 12 pm and no casualty has been reported, the fire department official said.
No injuries or casualties have been reported. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a company's godown in Sewri area
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 01:41 IST
