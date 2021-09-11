Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory at Boisar Tarapur industrial area of Palghar district of Maharashtra at 3 AM on Saturday.

As per the information shared by Palghar disaster management, the fire tenders reached the location as soon as they received the information and started dousing the fire.



"The factory was closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi holiday and no worker was present inside when the fire broke out," they said.

The police and the fire brigade are present on the site. No casualties have been reported and the cooling operation is still underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

