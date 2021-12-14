Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai's Malad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at Atharva College in Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.
A fire fighting official here said that five firemen have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 14, 2021 17:15 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at Atharva College in Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.
A fire fighting official here said that five firemen have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)