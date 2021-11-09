Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Pisoli area of Maharashtra's Pune in the wee hours of Tuesday.



As per the Fire Department, after receiving the information about the incident at 3:30 am, 14 fire fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.

"The fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control at around 6:30 am but all the material in the godown was destroyed in the fire," Fire Department said in a statement.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. The cooling operations are still underway. (ANI)

