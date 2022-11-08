Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at shop in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a container at a puncture repair shop in Mumbai's Thane's Diva area, according to Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information.



"Fire broke out in a container at a puncture repair shop next to the Royal Classic Hotel in Thane's Diva area. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 4 fire tenders reached the spot," Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)