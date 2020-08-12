Thane (Maharashtra) ]India], Aug 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at the medical shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Thane at around 11 pm on Tuesday.
A fire engine rushed to the site and four COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU ward of the hospital are being shifted, said Thane Municipal Corporation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Thane hospital, four Covid patients being shifted
ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:37 IST
