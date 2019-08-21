Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory located in Chandan Park in Narpoli on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported and the fire was successfully doused.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualty or injury was reported from the fire.

According to the factory owner, all workers in the factory were successfully evacuated soon after the fire broke out, which occurred due to a short circuit. (ANI)

