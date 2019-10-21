Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city on Monday morning.
Fire tenders immediately rushed at the spot to douse the flames.
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in godown, operations to douse flame underway
ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:41 IST
