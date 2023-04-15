Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate in Thane here on Saturday, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far, added the Thane Municipal Corporation official.
Efforts to douse the fire are underway. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in industrial estate in Thane
ANI | Updated: Apr 15, 2023 08:07 IST
