Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday.
According to the Mumbai Fire Service, one police personnel got injured while he was trying to extinguish the fire.
"A policeman got injured while trying to extinguish the fire and has been admitted to the hospital," Mumbai Fire Service said. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in police station in Bandra; one policeman injured
ANI | Updated: Dec 12, 2022 13:56 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday.