Maharashtra: Fire personnel dies after being trapped in Pune drainage hole

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A fire brigade personnel, who got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune, died on Sunday while one civilian is still stuck.

The fire brigade official identified as Vishal Jadhav (32) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Sunday night, officials said.

Jadhav was from Satara and was working with Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade.

Three out of the five people who were trapped in the hole were rescued by the fire personnel.

Earlier today, a person was allegedly trapped in the hole. During the rescue operation, the ground caved in, which caused two fire personnel and two civilians to get trapped in the hole.

Around 10 fire brigades and an NDRF team are on the spot and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

