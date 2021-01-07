Maharashtra firm moves Pune court against Serum Institute over 'Covishield' trademark

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): A biotech firm based in Nanded, Maharashtra, has filed a suit against Serum Institute of India at a commercial court in Pune for using the trademark 'Covishield' for COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by it.

Complainant CUTIS Biotech has said in its application that they have already applied for trademark registration 'Covishield' for their products in April 2020.

The company said the turnover of the manufactured products with trademark 'Covishield' is around Rs 16 lakh from May 30 to December 31, 2020.

The complainant claimed that Serum Institute of India applied for trademark registration in June 2020, much after CUTIS Biotech.



Initially, the case was filed in a local Nanded court but Serum Institute had objected stating the local court had no jurisdiction. A suit has been filed in Pune commercial court.

The case is scheduled to be heard on January 19.

The complainant said that trademark, which they had applied much before Serum Institute, be given to them and they should also be given compensation due to confusion faced by their clients leading to rejection of orders in the last couple of days.

The complainant claimed that several organisations have rejected their orders citing confusion over the product name.

The Drugs Controller General of India had on Sunday granted emergency use approval for Serum Institute of India for 'Covishield' vaccine which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford for COVID-19. (ANI)

