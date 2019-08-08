Maharashtra flood: 27 dead, 2 lakh evacuated in Pune Division

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

"27 people died due to floods in 5 dist of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said that there is a very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next two days.

Twenty-two rescue teams are deployed in Kolhapur, comprising five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 14 of the Indian Navy, and one each of Coastguard, Army column and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). In Sangli, a total of 11 teams are deployed in which eight are of NDRF, two are of Coastguard and one Army.

The state has demanded five more NDRF teams to tackle the wrath of floods in the state.

Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state. (ANI)

