Maharashtra flood: 50 patients, 120 staff rescued from hospital in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 50 patients and 120 staff members from the flooded Surya Mother and Child Care Super-specialty Hospital in Hinjewadi area her on Sunday.

The NDRF and local police have been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state after water burst into cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rains.

In view of continuous rainfall in the area, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has also announced that all the schools in the area will remain closed tomorrow.

Earlier today, one person had died and another was injured in a wall collapse incident at Lonavala area. (ANI)

