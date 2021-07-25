Maharashtra flood fury: 34 NDRF teams deployed in view of prevailing situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): As floods and landslides continue to create havoc in the state, 34 self-contained National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in view of the prevailing situation in Maharashtra.

As per an official statement, NDRF teams today evacuated about 500 stranded persons and rescued 44 persons from the affected areas.

Teams are constantly engaged in rescue and relief work for the last few days and so far rescued more than 3,100 stranded people and evacuated 1,250 persons to safer places during current floods in Maharashtra.

Search and rescue operations continue at six landslide locations in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts, and teams have retrieved 90 dead bodies from the sites. Search is going on for the remaining 33 missing persons.

NDRF is also assisting civil administration in the distribution of relief items and restoration of power supply to bring normalcy to the region.





Besides, for immediate response during floods in any part of the country, a total of 151 NDRF teams are deployed/pre-positioned across various parts of the country for saving precious lives.



A 24X7, NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and is in close coordination with concerned state authorities.

Indian Army on Sunday informed that it has established a Central War Room for coordination between the three services for ongoing flood relief operations in Maharashtra.

"#OperationVarsha21--A Central War Room has been established at Department of Military Affairs for close coordination between the three Services for ongoing #FloodRelief operations in #Maharashtra," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Indian Army tweeted.

Today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected Chiplun where he met officials and local representatives to assess the extent of damage and ongoing relief operation.

Over the last few days, Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall following which landslides and floods occurred in several parts of the State. (ANI)

