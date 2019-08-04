Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Nashik, NDRF rescues locals

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Heavy downpour in the state created a flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday following which the rescue forces were deployed in order to extricate locals from the affected areas.

All the schools will remain closed in Nashik on Monday, in view of continuous rains in the city.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued residents from the flood-affected areas via boats.

"We rescued seven people, including four women and three men, from the Saurabh market area in the city. We have rescued everyone from that area with due safety. We will be rescuing more people as and when we receive calls from the affected areas," Sujit Pandit, NRD personnel, told ANI.

"Water has reached the first floor; people living on the third floor are safe as of now. The situation might get worse if the rains continue to lash," another NDRF personnel told ANI.

Meanwhile, Trimbakeshwar Temple here was flooded after incessant rainfall in several parts of the state.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra".

The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Life came to a standstill in the city after Godavari River on Saturday started flowing above danger level following heavy rainfall in the state. Several houses and temples were submerged in water.

IMD also issued 'red alert' for Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara districts for August 3-4.

A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

