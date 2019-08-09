Visuals of NDRF personnel rescuing people in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
Maharashtra flood: Over 2 lakh people rescued, 43 teams of multiple agencies deployed

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Over two lakh people have been rescued and evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra, according to official estimates.
The state is now grappling with a severe flood situation following incessant rains.
A total of 2,03,168 people have been saved in the rescue operations till Thursday evening, Chief Minister's Office said.
28,199 animals have been shifted to safer locations and 267 temporary camps were set up.
A total of 43 teams from multiple agencies including NDRF, SDRF and Indian Navy teams have been deployed in the state
125 boats have been deployed in flood-affected Sangli and Kolhapur districts. NDRF rescued over 3,500 people from Kolhapur.
As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had conducted an aerial survey of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation. (ANI)

