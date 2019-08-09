Maharashtra floods: 12 Navy teams deployed in Sangli

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Amid flood-like situation in Maharashtra, 12 rescue teams of Indian Navy were deployed today in Sangli district in addition to the teams already present in Kolhapur.

The rescue teams left for Sangli last night by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Police escorts were also provided green corridor till Sangli.

As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

"27 people died due to floods in 5 district of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division. (ANI)