Maharashtra floods: Fadnavis thanks Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh for donating Rs 25 lakh to CM Relief Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed gratitude to Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for contributing Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods.

"Thank you, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of Rs25,00,000/- (Rs25 lakh) towards the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra Floods!" Fadnavis tweeted.

A photo of the Bollywood couple presenting a cheque to Fadnavis was embedded in the tweet.

Riteish, apart from being a well-known actor, is also the son of former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress stalwart late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Fadnavis had on Sunday held a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation, disaster management department and other officials concerned in the wake of incessant rains and flood wreaking havoc in the state.

The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 40 while three people are missing, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office, at least 4,41,835 people have been evacuated to 524 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

It said 104 teams of different agencies along with 182 boats are in operation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. (ANI)

