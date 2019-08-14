Representative image
Maharashtra floods: List of trains cancelled, diverted, short terminated, rescheduled

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): On account of waterlogging and breaches at various locations due to heavy rainfall in the state, Western Railways on Tuesday announced the cancellation, diversion and short origination and termination of various train routes.
Trains running between Modasa - Nadiad and Jambusar-Pratap Nagar were cancelled till further orders.
For August 13, trains running between Secunderabad-Rajkot, Porbandar-Secunderabad, Bikaner-Yasvantpur, Pune-Indore, Jaipur-Pune, Gandhidham-Bengaluru, Mysore-Ajmer, Shri Ganga-Nagar-Kochuvelli, Titunelveli-Jamnagar, Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Jaipur - Gadhidham, Morbi - Maliya Miyana, Palanpur - Bhuj, Dadar-Bhuj and Gandhidham -Palanpur were cancelled.
For August 14, trains running between Rajkot - Secunderabad, Secunderabad - Porbandar, Indore - Pune, Pune- Jaipur, Chennai- Ahmedabad, Pune - Indore, Jodhpur- Bengaluru, Chandigarh - Kochuveli, Kamakhya - Gandhidham, Amritsar - Kochuveli, Bandra Terminus - Bhuj and Dadar - Bhuj were cancelled.
For August 15, trains running between Rajkot - Secunderabad, Okha - Tuticorin, Indore - Pune, MGR Chennai- Ahmedabad, Jodhpur- Bengaluru, Yasvantpur - Jaipur and Tirunelveli - Gandhidham were cancelled.
For August 16, trains running between Nizammudin - Pune, Barmer - Yasvantpur, Indore - Pune and Ajmer-Mysore were cancelled.
For August 17, trains running between Indore - Lingampalli, Pune - Indore and Jaipur- Yasvantpur were cancelled.
For August 18, trains running between Pune - Nizammudin, Lingampalli - Indore and Tuticorin - Okha were cancelled.
For August 19, train running between Yasvantpur - Barmer was cancelled.
Ahmedabad - Pune Duronto Express was diverted via Surat -Jalgaon - Manmad - Daund - Pune; Shri Ganganagar - Tiruchchirappalli Express was diverted via Surat -Jalgaon - Manmad - Daund - Pune - Miraj and Bhagat Ki Kothi - Pune Express was diverted via Surat -Jalgaon - Manmad - Daund on August 13.
Nizammudin - Pune Duronto Express was diverted via Agra Cantt-Bhopal!Manmad-Pune for August 15.
Ahmedabad - Pune Duronto Express was diverted via Surat -Jalgaon - Manmad - Daund for August 16.
Train running between Bhuj - Shalimar on Aug 13 will short originate from Ahmedabad while train running between Nagercoil- Gandhidham of 13/08/19 will short originate from Mangalore.
Train between Bhuj - Pune will be cancelled between Bhuj-Ahmedabad.
Train between Dadar- Bhuj will be short terminated at Ahmedabad and train running between Bandra Tr-Bhuj will also be short terminated at Ahmedabad. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

