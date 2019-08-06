Maharashtra floods: One train cancelled, two rescheduled due to landslide, waterlogging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian Railways cancelled one train and rescheduled two others after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and landslide on two tracks here on Tuesday.

Several other trains have also been "partially cancelled or diverted".

"Due to a landslide on Shiribagilu-Subrahmanya Road ghat section of Mysuru division and flowing of water under track between Londa Junction-Tinai Ghat section, both lines are suspended," said the Railways in an official statement.

Floods and waterlogging have wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, with several districts including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane and Jalgaon witnessing heavy downpour.

"Mumbai Thiruvananthapuram LTT KCVL Express (22113) starting Aug 6 is cancelled," the statement said.

On the other hand, trains starting on August 6, Goa Express (12779) and Karwar Yesvantpur Express (16516) have been partially cancelled, the Railway statement read.

Mangala Express (12617) and SGNR-KCVL Express (16311) have been rescheduled to start their journey at a later time while Poorna Express (11098) that commenced its journey on August 5 from Ernakulam has been diverted. (ANI)

