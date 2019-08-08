Maharashtra floods: Rescue teams to reach flood-affected areas, CM demands 5 more NDRF teams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With incessant rains creating a flood-like situation in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday demanded deployment of five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected region.

"Another five NDRF teams reached Pune, two teams each are on way to Kolhapur and Sangli and one to Pune. The state has demanded five more NDRF teams," CMO said in a tweet.

It also added, "Two more teams of Coast Guard are reaching Kolhapur in some time while five Navy teams are on way to Sangli with two SDRF teams."

The Chief Minister's Office also informed that a total of 22 teams are working in Kolhapur and a total of 11 teams have been deployed in Sangli.

According to sources, five teams of NDRF were airlifted from Punjab for the rescue operations in the state. The teams will arrive in Pune and spread to flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur.

Till now, the NDRF has rescued over 3,000 and 2, 900 people from Kolhapur and Sangli district, respectively.

As per an official statement by Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, four people have died in Pune, seven in Satara, two in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Solapur.

A total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts, it stated.

Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state. (ANI)

