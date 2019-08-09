Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state.
Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state.

Maharashtra floods: Toll rises to 29

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:14 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): As heavy rains continued to batter various regions of Maharashtra, twenty-nine people have lost their lives due to floods in Pune division so far.
Around 2.85 lakh people have been displaced due to floods in the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 3,500 people in Kolhapur so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai has said that there is a very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next two days.
Twenty-two rescue teams are deployed in Kolhapur, comprising five teams of NDRF, 14 of the Navy, and one each of Coast Guard, Army and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). In Sangli, a total of 11 teams are deployed in which eight are of NDRF, two of Coast Guard and one of Army.
The state has demanded five more NDRF teams to tackle the wrath of floods in the state.
Rescue and relief operations are underway in the rain-affected areas of the state.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had conducted an aerial survey of Sangli and Kolhapur to take stock of the situation. Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Eknath Shinde had accompanied Fadnavis. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:43 IST

Constitution being violated with no action against 4 former AAP MLAs: SAD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the constitution and the Representation of People's Act are being violated in Punjab with four legislators, who had resigned from the primary membership of AAP months back, not being disqualified and debarred from c

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:42 IST

Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, PM visits hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:40 IST

TN: Fisher Labourer Association to hold state-wide protest against govt

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Fisher Labourer Association, in a state-level conference here on Friday, decided to organise protests against state and central government demanding to resolve the issues ailing the fishing community.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:22 IST

Manjhi's HAM quits grand alliance in Bihar, to go solo in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) has withdrawn itself from the grand alliance and would go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:19 IST

AP: Three youths washed away in floodwaters; one rescued, two missing

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three youths aged approximately 25 were washed away in floodwaters at Appaanapalli village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:15 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal-India Border Region

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near Nepal-India Border Region, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:13 IST

Five persons of a family die in car accident in Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Aug 9 (ANI): As many as five people of a family died and another sustained injuries in a road accident here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:11 IST

Former Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita joins BJP

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita, who resigned from Rajya Sabha over party's stand against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:09 IST

Kanpur: FIRs filed against two men for giving triple talq over phone

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The district police on Friday registered two FIRs against two men in separate incidents for allegedly giving triple talaq to their wives over the phone here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh CM assured to release Tamil Nadu's share of water...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) Chennai [Tamil Nadu [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has assured Tamil Nadu that it will release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam reservoir for meeting the drinking water demands of parched Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:59 IST

Talking to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav, says India

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India on Friday said that it has called upon Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was talking to it constantly even as Islamabad has downgraded diplomatic ties following the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST

Now we can bring Kashmiri girls: Manohar Khattar

Fatehabad [Haryana], Aug 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked a controversy saying that after the abrogation of Article 370 girls can be brought from kashmir, apparently for marriage.

Read More
iocl