Maharashtra floods: Water level recedes, relief operation underway

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Rain-battered Kolhapur is slowly limping back to normalcy, as the water level is receding in the area. Many teams have withdrawal from the rescue operation and are now shifting their focus on providing relief material to the flood-affected people.

Today Indian Air Force (IAF) provided relief material to flood-affected people in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Defense PRO said, "De-induction of some of the teams has started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages."

In order to provide medical relief to flood victims, 302 medical teams are active in Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

It said 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue the rescue and relief operations in Shirol and Kolhapur.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with a cloudy sky for next one week in Maharashtra. (ANI)

