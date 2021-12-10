Maharashtra: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli duped of over Rs 1 lakh in KYC fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli recently became a victim of cybercrime as fraudsters siphoned off over Rs 1.13 lakh from him by posing as bank officials, police said.

On the pretext of updating Kambli's 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) details, the fraudsters managed to retrieve his banking details from him and carried out fraudulent transactions last week.



The Bandra police has registered a complaint against unknown persons and the money has been reversed to Kambli's account.

As per the complaint registered by Kambli, the fraudsters made him download 'Any Desk' app, a screen-sharing application.

The police is currently engaged in extracting the details of the account holder to whose account the money was transferred. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

