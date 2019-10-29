Maharashtra: Four nabbed for stabbing man to death in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man to death in Aurangabad, police said.

The victim was murdered after the accused got into an argument with him on Sunday. In a fit of rage, the four had hacked him to death.

The accused were identified as Sainath Yalen, Pavan Divekar, Nilesh Ranjan and Rohit Narwade.

After the murder, the accused were planning to flee to Nanded as they were being chased by the police.

However, they failed to escape and were arrested by the police.

They are being tried under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

