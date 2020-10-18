Maharashtra: 'Free Digital Online Mobile Education Library' launched for students struggling with online classes amid COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): As online classes have been promoted to protect children from coronavirus infection, children belonging to economically weaker section of the society are facing a lot of problems due to no access to laptops and smartphones. In view of this, the Mumbai Municipal and Private Urdu Teachers Union has launched a mobile phone library for such children in the country's financial capital Mumbai.

This library has been launched in Imamwada area of Mumbai for Class 1 to 10. Financially weak students, who could not buy mobile phones, are now attending online classes here through the 'Free Digital Online Mobile Education Library' and 22 students have so far enrolled themselves to attend classes.

"Some students either do not have mobile phones or there is only one mobile phone in their family. So we initiated the idea of a free mobile library class," Shahina Sayed, Centre Incharge, told ANI.

"The students are being taught online and their syllabus is being completed. Classes are held from 8 am to 3 pm. All COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) are also being followed," she added.

The centre is currently providing 10 smartphones and free Wi-Fi facility to the students.

"Now I am able to attend my lectures on time. I am in 10th standard and was missing my classes often since the teaching shifted online. We have only one mobile phone at home," Aisha Ahmed, living in a chawl near JJ Hospital said.

Kavita, studying in the third standard, showed excitement as she can now attend all her classes on time. "My father works as a cleaner in a building nearby, we do not have an internet connection and mobile is not available all the time at home. We are thankful to the Union to start this centre."

Two more branches of the online mobile library centre will begin in Mumbai's Bandra and Sakinaka areas soon, as per the centre in charge. (ANI)