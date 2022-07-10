Maharashtra: Gadchiroli faces flood-like situation

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): As several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district.



Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are going to witness heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall for the next five days, out of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka are predicted to witness fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days.



On Wednesday, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

As heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged. The capital city has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

A landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house. And on Wednesday, another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas. (ANI)

