Maharashtra: Gates of Jayakwadi Dam opened following heavy rain in catchment area

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): The gates of Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan district were opened on Monday night following heavy rainfall in the catchment area.

With a continuous inflow of water, dam authorities opened 12 of the 27 gates of Jayakwadi Dam late last night.

According to the Irrigation Department authorities, 6,288 cusecs of water was discharged from these dam gates on Tuesday morning. While 1,589 cusecs of water discharged in the river basin through Hydro Electricity plant at the dam.

The inflow of water is presently at 7,367 cusecs per second and the dam crossed its live storage level of 98 per cent, they said.

The authorities have issued alert to the surrounding villages around the river in Jalna, Aurangabad, Parbhani districts to remove the movable and immovable property from the basin of Godavari. (ANI)

