Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra government here has issued a refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packet of milk to prompt recycling of plastic milk pouches in the state.

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state.

A refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packets will be returned by the retailers itself when the customer returns empty milk packets after consumption.

According to environment minister Ramdas Kadam, this step will help the government and encourage recycling of the plastic milk packet.

On June 23, 2018, the Maharashtra government had enforced the ban on the manufacture, use and sale of single-use plastic materials. (ANI)

