Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 63.02 per cent, Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
The PIB Maharashtra tweeted the recoveries/deaths ratio in the state was 96.01:3.99.
According to the health department, Maharashtra now has a total of 906,752 cases of coronavirus, including 311,565 active cases and 571,459 recoveries.
So far, 23,727 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)
Maharashtra government says COVID-19 recovery rate at 63 per cent
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:33 IST
