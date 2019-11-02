Maharashtra government to provide Rs 10,000 crore relief to farmers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Saturday announced Rs 10000 crore relief package for distressed farmers in the state whose crops had been impacted by unseasonal rains.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An official release said a cabinet sub-committee discussed the issue of losses faced by the farmers and fishermen in the state due to unseasonal rains.

Fadnavis told the meeting that 325 talukas were majorly affected and relief measures were being initiated as quickly as possible in those areas.

He said insurance companies will be told to speed up the insurance process so that the distressed farmers could get relief at the earliest. (ANI)

