Maharashtra Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in Nashik Oxygen-leak incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Governor Bhagat Koshyari on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the death of 22 people in the oxygen tanker leak incident at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

"I was deeply anguished to know about the death of innocent Covid-19 patients in the unfortunate incident of Oxygen tanker leakage at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. I convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the affected persons," the Maharashtra Governor said in a message.

At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik.



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll has mounted to 60,824. (ANI)

