Maharashtra Governor Koshyari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday received his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sir J J Group of Hospital in Mumbai.

The Governor had taken the first dose of the vaccine at the same hospital on March 5.

Meanwhile, a certificate was presented to the Governor for completing the course of the vaccination.



Director of Medical Education and Research, Dr T P Lahane, Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals, Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase were prominent among those present.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached, 7,91,05,163, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the Ministry, India's cumulative recoveries are currently at 1,16,82,136, with 52,847 new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate is at 92.8 per cent. 478 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eight States account for 84.52 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum number of casualties (222). (ANI)

