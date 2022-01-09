Maharashtra govt all set to give precaution doses to people above 60 from January 10: Rajesh Tope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government is all set to give precaution doses to people above 60 years of age from January 10.

"The state government has made all arrangements to give booster doses to people over 60 years of age from January 10," the health minister said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between the 15 to 18 age group started on January 3. The state needs 60 lakh "Covishield" and 40 lakh "Covaxin" doses, Tope said.



"We have requested to the Union Health Ministry for this. I am hoping we will receive the demand as soon as possible," he said.

Talking about the new guidelines for the passengers coming from other countries, the minister said "Earlier, passengers coming from a "high-risk" countries used to quarantine, now all the passengers from all countries will be quarantined."

"The seven days quarantine will be compulsory for all passengers who enter Maharashtra international airport from other countries," Tope said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state mounted to 1,73,238. (ANI)

