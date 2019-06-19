Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 500 crore for Naxal affected areas in Budget

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 500 crore in its Budget for procuring modern weapons, instruments and technologies to put an end to Naxal activities in the affected areas of the state.

It also includes funds for special skill development programmes to provide employment to youth in the Naxal affected areas.

For the above purpose, an outlay of Rs 150 crore is being proposed for the year 2019-20.

Also, Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned to build world-class facilities for 2024 Olympics, said Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar while presenting the Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He also said that a memorial would be constructed in Mumbai in remembrance of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A new scheme, namely, Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme is going to be launched under New Industrial Policy, 2019, said the Finance Minister. He also said that 50 industrial parks will be built at taluka level for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Furthermore, the government has decided to revive the Maharashtra Economic Development Council to achieve the goal of one trillion USD economy for Maharashtra by 2025.

The Budget has an outlay of Rs 100 crore for the employment of women and youth belonging to minority communities. Rs 600 crore is allocated for the development of four Agricultural Universities in the state.

The Finance Minister informed that an outlay of Rs 100 crore has been reserved to give grant to Khadi and Village Industries Board and Rs 200 crore for self-employment scheme for widows, divorcees and abandoned women.

Rs 200 crore has been allocated for OBC corporations and for construction of 36 hostels for OBC students. While provisions of more than Rs 12, 597 crore are there for water resource department an outlay of Rs 350 crore is for an increase in the limit of grant given to farmers for micro-irrigation.

In the Budget 2019-20, revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 3,14, 640.12 crore. The Revenue expenditure and Revenue Deficit are Rs 3,34, 933.06 crore and 20, 292.94 crore. (ANI)

