Maharashtra govt allows private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Monday allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions.

"Maharashtra allows Private Establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. This will not only help in Mission Begin Again but also increase testing and better track and trace," Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 2,06,619 cases including, 86,057 active cases, 1,11,740 discharged and 8,822 deaths as of Monday. (ANI)

