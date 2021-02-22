Maharashtra govt announces week-long lockdown in Amravati amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): In wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amravati District of Maharashtra, the state government said on Sunday.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told ANI, "In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati and Yatvmal, the Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister soon to make a decision."

The state administration has been acting on high alert amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today has filed a complaint at Andheri police station against four international passengers from Dubai for violating the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine guideline for international travellers.

On Saturday, BMC fined a total of 16,154 people for not wearing face masks at public places in Mumbai. Rs 32,30,800 has been collected by BMC on this single-day drive. Most of the people were fined at places like restaurants, theatres, gyms and clubs.

An FIR has also been registered against a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra West after a BMC team conducted a raid last night and found a gathering of 200 people. BMC also fined the restaurant of Rs 50,000 for flouting COVID-19 rules. (ANI)