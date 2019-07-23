Maharashtra govt approves 7th pay commission for local bodies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission for employees of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state from September 1 this year.

The decision, which was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Davendra Fadnavis, comes ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in October this year.

An amount of Rs 409 crore has been allocated for the benefit of the employees and pensioners of 26 municipal corporations and 362 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

The arrears from January 2016 to August 2019 will be given in the next five years in annual instalments.

The local bodies could also get the details of their employees and inform them about the implementation of the recommendations. (ANI)