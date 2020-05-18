Maharashtra govt approves formation of AYUSH task force

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a task force which will give recommendations to it to incorporate AYUSH treatment modalities specifically for increasing immunity against COVID-19, said the state medical education and drug department.

Meanwhile, the AYUSH Ministry and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are working together on validating four AYUSH formulations against COVID-19.

Last week, CSIR Director-General Shekhar Mande and MD Ayurveda and AYUSH secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha had said that the result will come within three months.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 33,053 in Maharashtra, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

