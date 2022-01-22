Maharashtra govt assures of probe into Mumbai residential building fire; announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has assured of investigation into the fire that broke out inside a residential building in Mumbai's Tardeo area on Sturday morning that claimed the lives of six people and announced to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the those who died in the incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh will be looking into the investigation.

"The fire incident that occurred at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area will be investigated. Our guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh will look into it," Pawar said in a statement.

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin for the decesed was announced by Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Aaditya Thackeray visited the Kamala building fire site.

"I visited the Kamala Building fire site in Tardeo to get an on-ground update regarding the recovery operations underway. Also spoke to the residents and assured them complete assistance in this tragic hour," he tweeted.



"Govt will give Rs 5L compensation to families of those citizens who lost their lives in this unfortunate fire," he added.

On alleged reports of two hospitals not admitting patients, Thackeray said, "There were reports about 2 hospitals refusing treatment, however both hospitals informed me that they have admitted and treated some of those injured in this fire."

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier reported seven deaths, but later in a statement clarified that six people lost thier lives.

BMC also informed that seven people have been discharged after treatment and 16 are undergoing treatment at various hosiptals.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has expressed condolences and said that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the fire incident.

"My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in major fire at Tardeo, Mumbai.

Praying for speedy recovery of the injured residents. Shocked & anguished to know nearby hospitals refused admissions to injured, which resulted into more deaths. If it is true then, BMC & State administration should fix the responsibility for these deaths & take action against those responsible," he tweeted. (ANI)

